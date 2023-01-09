Skip to main content

National Championship Betting Line Makes Late Move in Dawgs Favor

Just a few hours before kick off, the betting line for the National Championship has shifted once again

Georgia and TCU are just hours away from facing each other in the College Football National championship. With media pressers and other formalities complete, these 2 teams have but one thing left to do. Play the game.

But while Los Angeles seems to currently experiencing the proverbial "calm before the storm". Things seem to be going much differently in Las Vegas, Nevada as the line for the game has moved once again.

Lines for the title game opened earlier in the week and predicted the Dawgs as near 2 touchdown favorites over TCU (13.5 points). However as the week went on, the line slowly shrunk down to 13, then, 12.5, and even got as low as 12 points depending on certain books. 

But as of this morning, the line has jumped all the way back up to 13.5 points. Indicating that large amounts of money have been coming in on the Bulldogs as of late. Darren Rovell even reported that a bet as large as $500,000 had been made on the Bulldogs just hours before kickoff.

With kickoff still a few hours away, it is possible that the line jumps even more in the Bulldogs favor as it seems that Vegas "sharps" are confident in a Bulldogs victory.

