National Championship Ticket Information

After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the Bulldogs' head coach.

Georgia is currently listed as a 13.5-point favorite over TCU. The Horned Frogs are fresh off of a convincing win over Michigan despite being listed as the underdog in that game as well. The Bulldogs on the other scrapped by Ohio State thanks to a late score in the final closing minutes of the ball game to reclaim the lead.

So what are the prices for tickets to this year's national championship game looking like?

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket available is listed for $667 in section 548 in the upper level of the stadium. The most expensive ticket jumps all the way up to $8,000 which is located in the VIP section of the stadium.

Over on Stubhub, the cheapest ticket available is located in the upper level for $540. The most expensive ticket is located in the lower level VIP section for $10,290 right on the 50-yard line. A lot of different options for this ball game are still on the market which is set to be played in Los Angeles, CA at SoFi stadium which is home to the Los Angeles Rams.

This is Georgia's second year in a row making the national title game and the third time under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have split their last two appearances and a win in this year's title game would make them the first team in college football playoff history to win back-to-back championships.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN