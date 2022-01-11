National Media Attempting To Take Credit From National Champion Georgia

As most members of the Georgia faithful would come to expect, the national pundits have already begun their run on discrediting the national title efforts.

Every fanbase has a victim complex. They all think that the national media and the national narrative is "out to get them."

That's part of fandom. It's written in the bylaws.

However, some fanbases, like Georgia's, potentially have a bit more of an argument and reasoning for their questioning of the national media.

Georgia's been tormented by Alabama for decades it seems, seven consecutive wins spanning 13 years. Forty-one seasons of college football without a National Championship, only to go on to avenge a loss from 37 days prior and get over the big brother that is Bama.

A monumental moment for the Georgia Football program. Yet, when Georgia fans turn their televisions on Monday, it's not a celebration of Georgia's accomplishments, but rather a discussion about whether or not it was more to do with Bama's injuries or Georgia's performance.

Now, no one in their right mind is saying that Georgia's chances of winning a national championship weren't impacted by the loss of both Jon Metchie and Jameson Williams.

That being said, this is football. Football comes with injuries. Just like in 2012, when Alabama won their first national title under Nick Saban, then Texas Longhorn starting quarterback Colt McCoy breaking his shoulder in the first quarter, drastically impacted the chances Alabama would win that football game.

It's disingenuous to take away credit here. Particularly when the context is not added to the conversation. Injuries are a part of football, and the timing of those injuries is uncontrollable. Just like Georgia had to play 90% of their season without star wide receiver George Pickens.

National Title winning teams overcome devastating injuries. The timing of them determines how easy that task becomes.

