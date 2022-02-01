Signing Day Preview for Georgia: Who's In, Who's Out

Just 6 of the SI99 are available heading into Wednesday. So, for a team like Georgia with space still available in the class, who are the names to watch?

The 2022 recruiting class is 95% complete for 99% of elite college football programs across the country. The nation's perennial powerhouses when it comes to the accumulation of premier prospects is all but done with this cycle.

Georgia has already signed 25 of their current 28 commits in the 2022 class, with 18 of them already enrolled at the school and participating in off-season workouts. Alabama has signed 23 of 24 commits, with 13 having enrolled, and an additional three transfers players in Elias Ricks, Jermaine Burton, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

For most of college football, the roster shuffling has come to a grinding halt prior to what used to be the biggest roster movement day on the sport's calendar. National Signing Day.

Keep 'Em

Commits that haven't signed:

Darris Smith, EDGE

Dillon Bell, WR

Jordan James, RB

EDGE Darris Smith and WR Dillon Bell are expected to sign their NLI's to play their college football at the University of Georgia. Smith, a SI99 member has a tremendous upside at 6'6, 225 pounds as an edge defender. The Appling County prospect has been committed to Georgia since December of 2020 and brings to mind lengthy rushers like Leonard Floyd and Lorenzo Carter.

As for Bell, the Texas native has been a part of this Georgia class since August of 2021 and will remain as such on February 2nd according to sources.

RB Jordan James has been the commit that we've kept close tabs on since he announced he would be moving his signing day back to the traditional window. This not only gave Georgia the opportunity to scout other prospects like Andrew Paul out of Texas, as well as for James to visit elsewhere. We here at Dawgs Daily expect Georgia to miss out on James on Wednesday.

Sign 'Em

Prospects:

Christen Miller, DL

EJ Lightsey, LB

Andrew Paul, RB

Shemar Stewart, DE

There aren't many names left, but Christen Miller (No. 48 overall) is certainly one of the biggest remaining. Georgia began to really push for Miller's services heading into his senior season and indications are that the decision ultimately will come down to Ohio State and Georgia on Wednesday, with a the home-state school possessing a late lead as this one comes down to the wire.

As for Lightsey, another in-state prospect, the Fitzgerald, Georgia native originally committed to Florida under Dan Mullen but with a new staff arriving in Gainesville, Lightsey was back on the market and could find a new home, at home with the Dawgs. Georgia has seen three inside linebackers — Dean, Tindall, Walker — head off to the NFL in one cycle, that's cause for an additional LB in this 2022 class.

Andrew Paul was a late push from Georgia, having only offered in January of 2022. He was in Athens this past weekend and all indications are that the visit went extremely well, and barring any changes with regards to Clemson, Paul could be a late add in this class, things are looking like a toss-up on Tuesday before national signing day here.

As for Shemar Stewart, Georgia made a great late run at landing the uber-talented edge defender from South Florida, and it came down to Texas A&M, Miami, and Georgia, but it's looking like the Dawgs are on the outside looking in here.

BOLD - Indicates player has already enrolled at Georgia

* - Indicates player has already signed with Georgia

Standard - Indicates player has yet to sign with Georgia

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Dillon Bell, WR

Jordan James, RB

Darris Smith, EDGE

