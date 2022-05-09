The NCAA has acted on the involvement of boosters in recruiting with these new guidelines.

A week after the initial report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the NCAA approved new guidelines that will crackdown on the involvement of boosters in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments.

Dellenger states, "The Division I Board of Directors approved new NIL guidelines Monday, clarifying existing bylaws that prohibit boosters from being involved in recruiting. The group of school presidents rubber-stamped the guidance that college leaders hope will jump-start the NCAA enforcement staff to investigate potential rules violations, both past, and future," meaning that these new guidelines are retroactive and could prompt investigations into schools that have violated these rules.

These new initiatives are going to target the "pay-to-play" schemes that are taking college football recruiting by storm as of late, especially in the transfer portal.

Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia, helped spearhead this discussion surrounding the need for governance around NIL.

“There’s serious concern about where NIL has progressed from what was originally intended to some of the stories that you hear today. We have, I think, a high level of urgency to review that issue. But we also have to be cautious and careful because of litigation and potential litigation around any rules that the NCAA sets at a national level.” - Jere Morehead on NIL Impact

Reports state that hundreds of deals have been struck with booster-led collectives, who believe that they are within their state laws, which means the next piece of action that needs to occur will need to come from the federal government.

