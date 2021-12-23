WATCH: Jalon Walker Talks UGA's LB History and Impact of Dan Lanning's Departure

Newly signed Jalon Walker spoke with Brooks Austin about what it means to him after signing to become a Georgia Bulldog.

One of two new additions to Georgia's inside linebacker room will be Jalon Walker out of Salisbury, North Carolina. The four-star linebacker, according to 247Sports, has yet to arrive in Athens for bowl practice but is already committed to joining his new teammates.

On why he picked Georgia

"When people say 'why UGA?' I say 'why not UGA?' It's the best place to be especially at my position and that history of linebacker. You see the coaching staff they have here and the players they have on the field right now. Looking into the recruiting class, during my recruitment, these are guys that I want to play with and have a brotherhood with these guys.

Looking beyond his future teammates who are already in the recruiting class with him and are close to joining him in Athens, Georgia's history of producing linebackers, especially under current inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, attracted the North Carolina native to Georgia.

On UGA's linebackers

"[Schumann] puts an emphasis on all those guys, all of those guys are really talented and I feel like me being around those guys, I get more experience from them, I see how they play, I see how they think. With those guys leading this year it means a lot to the guys in the room to me and CJ coming into the room."

This season the play and usage of Georgia's linebackers caught the attention of many. In 2021 Georgia asked much more of its inside linebackers than many became accustomed to over the last five seasons under Kirby Smart. Key contributors like Channing Tindall and Quay Walker played a bigger role in helping get after the quarterback.

After the absence of edge rusher Adam Anderson, both Tindall, and Walker took more snaps coming off the edge. Getting snaps off the edge and in the box as a traditional inside backer is something that Walker became used to in high school.

On how his high school role prepared him for going to play at UGA

"I felt like me being in high school, I wanted to be used as much I could on the field, in certain game situations, I did have to rush the passer, I did have to be in the box versus option or a run oriented team, those type of situations I feel I am could be more capable of and use my talents to the best of my abilities."

When he will be joining the team

"After I play in the Under Armour All-American game I will be making my way down to Georgia on January 5th."



Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning was not the primary recruiter on Jalon Walker but still served a role as the head of the defensive side of the ball. With inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann still in place alongside the rest of the staff, Walker is holding steadfast in his commitment to playing in Athens.

Impact of Lanning's Departure

"Personally I wish Coach Lanning the best, he did play a role in my recruitment, he was the defensive coordinator at that time. He's a great coach, he's well deserved of that head coaching job. With those guys still on staff it's still dangerous staff, one of the top-notch staffs in country. With him leaving it doesn't really put a burden in my commitment,"



