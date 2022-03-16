One of the biggest questions heading into the spring for Georgia is on the defensive line. Rightfully so after losing three starters from a season ago, all looking like potential first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The loss of DeVonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, and Travon Walker, will all undoubtedly prove hard to replace after an exceptional season from not only the defensive line but the defense as a whole.

Kirby Smart made it known that he is well aware of the questions regarding the program heading into his seventh season as the Georgia head coach. Smart said, "There are a lot of questions to be answered from our team for guys leaving. I'm excited to see what this group can do and take on the personality of their team. Some of that is already started." Zion Logue is one of the guys that Smart and the coaching staff are looking at to step up and produce this coming season.

The junior defensive lineman out of Lebanon, Tennessee, played in all 15 games a season ago, rotating in off the bench at defensive tackle. Logue finished with eleven tackles, including one for a loss and one sack. Logue saw action in many different spots in 2021, whether it be lining up as a traditional 3-technique defensive tackle or a true 0-technique formally known as a nose tackle.

At 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Logue showed flashes in the snaps he saw last season, often coming into games where Georgia held big leads over inferior opponents. With Davis and Wyatt off to the NFL, it leaves the door open for a player like Logue to step up and be the next man up on the interior of Georgia's defensive line.

I think what’s good about Zion is he’s a great leader, a great kid. He is the perfect example of a guy that has matured and he’s grown. He used to have academic problems freshman year, wouldn’t go to this, wouldn’t — and now for the last year he’s not on lists, he handles his weight, he practices really hard, he’s hit a strength, a little bit extra strength in the weight room that’s going to help make him a better player. We got high expectations for him. He’s going to take on a larger role, but his role may not be the same as what those guys was. - Kirby Smart on Zion Logue

Smart put out some praise verbally for Logue during his Tuesday press conference; he also gave more insight into his thoughts on Logue indirectly, as Logue was one of the players made available to the media Tuesday afternoon before heading out to the practice field.

