What does Vegas think of Travon Walker's chances at going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?

As we head into the week of the 2022 NFL Draft, talk begins to muddy around who will go off the board when National Football League Commissioner Rodger Goodell announces the number one overall pick, which belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars this year.

Many would've told you that Michigan's defensive end Aidan Hutchinson would be the No. 1 pick a few months ago. Instead, Georgia's Travon Walker has entered the conversation following an impressive combine and pro-day.

A surprising ascension for Walker for those who didn't pay close attention to Georgia over the 12 months. All the talk throughout the season revolved around nose tackle Jordan Davis. Then as the attention turned to the pre-draft festivities, Davis's teammates DeVonte Wyatt and Travon Walker started to dominate the conversations.

Now Walker is looking to become the first taken in the Draft out of the three Georgia defensive linemen expected to go on day one. Even those in Vegas who set the betting odds for the number one overall pick did not see this as a possibility for Walker. Then, Walker held 30-1 odds of becoming the No. 1 pick. Now on Monday, the DraftKings sportsbook lists Walker as the favorite at -150 to become the number pick, overtaking former favorite Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

After a junior campaign with six sacks and 37 total tackles, many still question the former Thomaston, Ga. native's ability as a pass rusher due to his lack of production. That being said, a 4.51 forty-yard dash, 35-inch vertical jump, and a 6.89 3-cone time, all while measuring in at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 270 pounds, is making NFL front offices re-evaluate the tape on Walker.

