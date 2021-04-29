LIVE Updates from 2021 NFL Draft

Several former Bulldogs could hear their names called during the NFL Draft. We will keep you up to date here in our LIVE NFL Draft updates articel

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Mock draft season is over. The rumors, sources, and discussion are done with.

It's officially time for the future stars of the NFL to find out where they are going to be playing their NFL football.

Stay tuned in here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com for all of the updates as the night progresses.

Pre-Draft Storylines

The first Georgia-related prospect that is likely to hear his name called on Thursday night is none other than former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields. Of all the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, it's Fields that has seen the greatest variance in terms of where he might land. The No. 3 overall selection with the San Francisco 49ers is not only where the NFL Draft truly begins tonight — with QBs Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson locked in as the first two selections — it's also the first potential landing spot for Fields.

Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari is expected to hear his name called at some point in the first round and according to sources, the first team that's likely to take Ojulari is the Miami Dolphins at pick No. 18.

As for the remainder of former Bulldogs, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes have been linked to the first round, and very well could hear their names called at some point tonight.

First Round Draft Order

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

