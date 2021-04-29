LIVE Updates from 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Live Updates
The 2021 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Mock draft season is over. The rumors, sources, and discussion are done with.
It's officially time for the future stars of the NFL to find out where they are going to be playing their NFL football.
Stay tuned in here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com for all of the updates as the night progresses.
Pre-Draft Storylines
The first Georgia-related prospect that is likely to hear his name called on Thursday night is none other than former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields. Of all the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, it's Fields that has seen the greatest variance in terms of where he might land. The No. 3 overall selection with the San Francisco 49ers is not only where the NFL Draft truly begins tonight — with QBs Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson locked in as the first two selections — it's also the first potential landing spot for Fields.
Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari is expected to hear his name called at some point in the first round and according to sources, the first team that's likely to take Ojulari is the Miami Dolphins at pick No. 18.
As for the remainder of former Bulldogs, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes have been linked to the first round, and very well could hear their names called at some point tonight.
First Round Draft Order
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
You May Also Like
Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker
Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.