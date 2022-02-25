Draft Update: Jordan Davis to EXPLODE After Combine

The NFL draft is just a few months out now so how is Jordan Davis' draft stock shaping up?

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis has had NFL owners biting at the bit to get the Charlotte, North Carolina native on their team for a few seasons now. A man amongst boys when it comes to playing on the football field, paired with a massive stature that moves in a lot of ways that people of Davis' size probably shouldn't.

When it comes to evaluating Davis, the oos and ahhs are not going to come from looking at his box score or stat sheet. The things that make Davis such a valuable football player more times than don't consist of him making a play on the ball. Instead, it's the amount of attention that is required from offensive lines, the amount of space he eats up front, and the holes he creates for his teammates to be able to make plays.

"Two on me, someone is free." It was not only Davis' mantra, but it often turned to three on Davis.

In his final season with Georgia, Davis earned first-team All-American honors, took home both the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, as well as helped the Bulldogs earn their first national championship in 41 years.

Davis has been graded as a consensus first-round pick amongst NFL draft experts largely due to the fact he is by far one of, if not, the most dominant football player in this year's class. However, it has been noted that Davis is more than likely not going to be a three-down player at the next level which could possibly deter some teams from selecting Davis and looking elsewhere at the defensive line position.

Jordan Davis was however one of many Bulldogs to receive an invite to the NFL combine, and if there are any NFL owners on the fence about Davis, they won't be after his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. Davis has lost a considerable amount of weight in preparation for the combine, having lost north of twenty pounds already, according to sources.

His measurables will quite literally be off the charts while also displaying the unreal speed that he possesses for someone of his size in the 40-yard dash event. The NFL combine is where a lot of players earn their money and Davis will certainly be one of those players, while also locking himself in as a first-round draft pick.

It has been quite the journey for Davis to reach this point in his career. Came out of high school as just a three-star prospect, but it didn't take long for him to put those rankings to shame. Davis quickly became one of the most invaluable players in the sport, as well as a beloved star in the city of Athens.

The Georgia football program has not had a defensive lineman selected in the NFL draft since 2013, and Davis looks to be the one who will put an end to that streak and ignite his NFL career as a day one draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

