NFL Falling Fast for Travon Walker, First Round Lock?

If you've been trying to find the one guy off Georgia's roster that had "NFL first-rounder" written all over him but never got the attention, aka a potential shocker to some who don't follow Georgia Football too closely, I.E. Eric Stokes in 2021 when the Packers took the former Georgia DB with the 29th overall pick, look no further than Travon Walker.

One of the most talented units upfront ever assembled in Athens featured a bevy of NFL talent, the majority of which look to be potential first-round picks, and Walker has the potential to be the first of them all taken.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, and a strong closing to his college career, particularly in the College Football Playoff games versus Michigan and Alabama, Walker is shooting up draft boards as one of the best defensive ends available in the draft class.

All you need to know about Travon Walker from an athletic standpoint is as a true freshman Walker was featured on kickoff coverage for Georgia. After playing behind the likes of Malik Herring and Azeez Ojulari for his first two seasons in Athens, 2021 served as his first time in the spotlight playing opposite of Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith for the majority of the season.

Walker finished the year with six sacks and 37 total tackles as a junior. Walker even made headlines for his punishing playstyle at the point of attack along the line of scrimmage. Walker annihilated a pulling Michigan offensive lineman before getting to the running back for a stop.

Walker is as sound as they come at the defensive end position, whether it be as a pass rusher or holding the edge and stopping the run. A recent mock draft from the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Walker going in the top five, at number five to the New York Giants, which would add yet another former Bulldog to their roster.

"Travon Walker is one that I think I upset the majority of the New York Giants fan base by giving him to the Giants in this latest mock draft. And I wasn't trolling. I legit think this guy has got a chance to go all the way up there. He's going to go to the combine. From what I was told from what he was doing at Georgia, he's going to be 6'5", anywhere from 265 to 275 pounds. He's probably going to have close to 35 inch arms, which is ridiculously long, and he's going to run in the low 4.6s. So literally is -- he's a special, special athlete. When you watch him on tape at Georgia, I know some people will joint to the pressure percentage numbers, the pass production, and be a little disappointed, but when you study him and you see how tight his alignments are there and what he's asked to do, they don't loosen him up on the edge and just let him go. I think an NFL team is going to give him that opportunity, and I think you're going to see a really, really good player. But this is somebody, when you're talking to GMs and personnel directors on an almost daily basis, this guy's name comes up almost every day. This guy has got a lot of love around the league, and he's going to go a lot higher than people anticipate." - Daniel Jeremiah on Travon Walker

