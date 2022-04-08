There are billions of dollars in college football invested in the recruitment and development of players. This stat proves Georgia's 2021 team to be historic in that department.

The University of Georgia has recruited at a top-ten level for decades, but it's only been recent memory they've recruited at a top-three level on a consistent level. Head coach Kirby Smart has been doing so for five consecutive classes now at Georgia, and it's finally paying major dividends in the NFL Draft.

It's not just about the recruitment of elite football players either, it's about cultivating a place where talented college prospects can develop into NFL stars, and thus drafted as such.

Georgia's expected to shatter school records — for the third consecutive season under Smart — with north of ten players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, with as many as five potential first-round draft picks.

Georgia's plethora of prospects doesn't come as a shock, most national title-winning teams in college football these days are riddled with Sunday players. What is groundbreaking is the manner in which these athletes have tested during the NFL Draft evaluation process.

Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) were a metric developed by Navy Veteran and Football analytics guru, Kent Lee Platte. It's a simple way of placing a numerical grade on a piece of testing data and combining those data points into a relative collective score.

In layman's terms, it's a score of athleticism of an athlete on a scale of 1 to 10. Georgia's 2022 Draft Class is the first class to have at least nine players score over 9.

Adam Anderson, LB - 9.36

George Pickens, WR - 9.36

Devont'e Wyatt, DT - 9.58

Quay Walker, LB - 9.62

Channing Tindall, LB - 9.67

Zamir White, RB - 9.81

Lewis Cine, S - 9.92

Travon Walker, DE - 9.99

Jordan Davis, DT - 10

According to Platte, of the 17,565 players that are in his data system, dating all the way back to the 1987, the only player that has a higher cumulative score than Jordan Davis, is Calvin Johnson.

