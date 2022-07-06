Skip to main content

2024 WR Ny Carr Commits to Georgia

Georgia gets things back on track on the recruitment trail as 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr has committed to the Bulldogs.

Georgia has it's first and lone commit in the 2024 class as just days after former defensive back commit Antione Jackson de-committed, in-state wide receiver Ny Carr has announced that he will be committing to the University of Georgia. 

The 5'11 speedster out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia has burst onto the scene this offseason leading into his junior year after having dominated both on the 7on7 circuit and camp circuit this summer up at Georgia. 

It's been an interesting stretch on the recruiting front for the Bulldogs, with two de-commitments (2023 OL Ryqueze McElderry & 2024 DB Antione Jackson) and given Georgia's propensity to avoid downturns on the momentum front something positive is likely to happen soon. They finished June strong with four commits in the month and kicked off July with the commit of 2023 DB Daniel Harris and now this commitment from Ny Carr. 

Consider Carr a chance for Georgia to jump back on the momentum train as the summer comes to a close on the recruiting trail. 

2024 Georgia Commits

  • Ny Carr, WR 
Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

