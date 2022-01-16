Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Cortez Hankton Says Goodbye to Athens

Cortez Hankton has made it official about his plans to leave Athens.

On3 reported Sunday afternoon that Cortez Hankton is expected to take a lateral move to be the wide receiver coach at LSU. A statement from the Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach has made it official.

A New Orleans native who spent six years in the NFL after a standout-career at Texas Southern, Hankton also has served as the Bulldogs’ pass game coordinator each of the past three seasons.

In late-November, an Southeastern Conference staff told FootballScoop of Hankton, “He’s coached at Vandy, Ivy League, played in the league and is sharp,” calling him a potential future head coach.

Hankton has been the lead recruiter for the state of Louisiana for the Georgia Bulldogs and has produced elite recruiting classes at the wide receiver position despite not having an "air raid" offense or at least air raid statistics at the position.

A former NFL wide receiver, Hankton was named Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach in February of 2019 after serving the 2018 season as an assistant coach in charge of the receivers.

Read More

Hankton joined the Georgia staff in February, 2018, after coaching wide receivers for three seasons at Vanderbilt, where he coached veteran receivers C.J. Duncan and Trent Sherfield along with Caleb Scott and Kalija Lipscomb. Sherfield ended his career among the program’s best in receptions (136) and 1,869 yards.

