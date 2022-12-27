Ohio State Players UGA Fans Should Know Before the Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2nd time in program history this Saturday as they do battle in the College Football Semi-final. While Georgia fans have almost all heard about impact players such as Marvin Harrison Jr, CJ Stroud, and others. Here are a few other Buckeyes you may not know about that could have a massive impact on Saturday's game.

Emeka Egbuka

With the absence of Jackson Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson for the Buckeyes. Wide-out Marvin Harrison has garnered the majority of attention from the media and Georgia fans alike. However, Wide-out Emeka Egbuka has been almost equally as productive but has seemingly flown under the radar in the weeks leading up to the Peach Bowl. Egbuka is currently 2nd in team receiving behind Marvin Harrison Jr and has already gone for over 1,000 yards this season and currently has 9 receiving touchdowns. Harrison currently receiving most of the media's attention. While Harrison will most likely be the most prominent name in Saturday's game. Egbuka has a chance to make a massive difference in the outcome.

Tommy Eichenberg

As the leading tackler for the Buckeyes, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will play a crucial role in stopping Georgia's physical run game. Eichenberg's ability to fill gaps and take on blocks will determine how long Ohio State avoids loading the box and selling out on stopping the run. While Eichenberg making flashy game-breaking plays isn't super likely to happen. Football savants will find that the linebacker's success rate to slow Georgia's run game will be a key factor in Saturday's game.

Miyan Williams

Although losing TreVeyon Henderson was a massive blow for the Buckeye's offense. Miyan Williams has been the most productive running back for Ohio State offense this season. Williams currently leads the team in rushing yards as well as rushing touchdowns and will play a major role in preventing Ohio State's offense from becoming one-dimensional and predictable. If Williams is able to consistently churn out 3 and 4 yards runs, it could be a long night for the Georgia defense.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN