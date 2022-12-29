The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a couple of days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been meeting with the media for press conferences.

During Wednesday's media meetings, Buckeye players were asked about where they felt there were advantages for them on the football field going up against Georgia. Defensive lineman Jack Sawyer stated that he felt Ohio State has "advantages across the board." That quote was then plastered all over social media and people took the quote verbatim.

During Thursday's press conference, we asked Sawyer to provide some more context to his quote from Wednesday and if it is being perceived the way he intended it to be.

"I think my comments got misconstrued yesterday. By no means was I trying to say that at every position we have an advantage on both sides of the ball," said Sawyer. "I think it's clear that if you watch the video that's not what I was trying to say. But what I was saying is I've got confidence in my guys and my teammates." He also went on to reaffirm that he was not trying to degrade Georgia during his comment, just wanted to show the confidence he has in his team.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about Sawyer's comments on Wednesday and he said, "Well, I mean, they should have confidence. They have a good football team. I'm not going to sit here and say that we think in terms of this X, Y and Z. We have advantages. We have a good football team. Our tape proves that. Their tape proves it. So at the end of the day, we got good football players. They got good football players."

Both Ohio State and Georgia recruit at a very high-level perenially which also means that there will be a lot of prolific talent on both sidelines for this weekend's college football playoff matchup. It's how both of these programs have managed to keep themselves toward the top of college football for as long as they have, and how they both ended up as one of the final four teams this season.

