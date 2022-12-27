Skip to main content

Kevin Wilson Updates Miyan Williams' Status

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson took the podium to talk about their upcoming matchup with Georgia and updated the status of running back Miyan Williams.

Running back has been a sore subject for Ohio State this season. Entering the year, running back Treveyon Henderson was the presumed lead back for the Buckeyes, expected to shoulder the load.

Unfortunately, Henderson has dealt with injuries that have hamstrung him throughout the season. He confirmed that he wouldn't be available for the CFP, thrusting running back Miyan Williams into the spotlight.

Williams is reportedly dealing with a leg injury that is hampering him. He was scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday but was replaced by fellow running back Chip Trayanum at the podium.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson confirmed that Williams is still working through the injury. Wilson said he's "banged up," and his status seems uncertain ahead of kickoff.

However, every Ohio State player that took the podium employed the "next man up" mantra. Wilson said they believe in several talented backs and that if Williams can't go, they know they have replacements waiting in the wings.

Georgia's defensive front poses many challenges for the Ohio State backfield. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. spoke about several of Georgia's defenders and his respect for a group that has played at such a high level.

Williams amassed 817 rushing yards and thirteen touchdowns this season. It was a big season for the junior from Cincinnati, who has seen an uptick in productivity each year since arriving in Columbus.

