The Georgia Bulldog's offense has dominated the league with it's ferocious "12 personnel" (1 back and 2 tight ends in a formation) over the past few seasons. The combination of power, speed, and blocking abilities from the likes of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers have created matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. However after Darnell Washington declared for the draft at the end of the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are without half of their 1-2 punch at the tight end position.

Enter Oscar Delp... A 6"5 sophomore out of Cumming, Georgia with speed, ball skills, and blocking abilities that make him appear as if he were Brock Bowers' clone. While the former 4-star did not see the field much this season due to the fact that he shared a depth chart with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Delp made the most of his playing time, showing flashes of greatness in the Auburn and South Carolina games. Delp stepped up in a major way during the Peach Bowl following Darnell Washington's injury as well.

While the absence of a 3-year starter that stands at 6"7 will surely be felt by the Georgia offense this upcoming season. Oscar Delp has the potential to make Big 0's departure almost pain-free for the 2023 season.

Will they have the sport's best end-of-line blocking tight end on the roster in 2023? No, Darnell Washington is a potential first-round draft pick. Now, exit Washington, and insert Delp, who is a 4.52-forty with elite run-after-the-catch ability. Next man up means in this case, next potentially great tight end up for Georgia.

