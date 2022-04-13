The Green Bay Packers hosted former Georgia defensive lineman DeVonte Wyatt for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday as part of their top 30 visits for this draft cycle. Wyatt is the second Bulldog name hosted by the Packers, as fellow Georgia teammate George Pickens visited Green Bay a week ago.

A standout performer from this year's edition of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Wyatt has seen his stock rise tremendously over the last few weeks after finishing off his collegiate career in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Wyatt's ability to get off the line of scrimmage and attack blockers was shown even in the 40-yard as he ran a 4.84 and a 4.80. The official times came in at 4.77 for Wyatt.

With two strong back-to-back showings in front of countless NFL personnel, Wyatt looks poised to potentially join fellow Georgia defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Travon Walker in the first round of the NFL Draft this coming month.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah certainly believed that Wyatt is a first-round talent after watching him participate in the Senior Bowl. Wyatt placed in the top-10 of Jeremiah's performers from the Senior Bowl practices; Jeremiah added, "[Wyatt] showed how dynamic and explosive he is, particularly in the one-on-one pass-rush drills. His combination of quickness and power was on display."

Since his breakout at the Senior Bowl and an impressive NFL Combine performance, many see Wyatt as a potential first-round pick. Potentially making Wyatt one of three Georgia defensive linemen to go in the first round of the NFL Draft.

