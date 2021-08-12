WATCH: Finebaum - "I'm not buying Clemson. I think they lose to Georgia"

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum had some things to say about the Clemson Tigers on his radio station yesterday, and he's selling his Clemson stock.

When you open the season with a highly anticipated matchup like Clemson and Georgia, you're bound to have people spewing opinions about your football team.

That includes SEC Analyst Paul Finebaum, who had some strong opinions on the Clemson Tigers yesterday.

"I'm not buying Clemson, I think they will lose to Georgia in their first game. And then they really have nowhere to go because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule."

Finebaum went on to say that he wasn't particularly pleased with the way Clemson finished the 2020 season.

"I didn't like the way Clemson finished last season. I thought their defense was very vulnerable, and I don't think the quarterback swap is going to be that big of a deal because they have really great wide receivers. But to me, the defense has trailed off every so lightly the last two years."

So, there you have it we are less than a month away from September 4th, and the most prominent voice in college football has placed is bet on the Georgia Bulldogs to win the season opener against the Clemson Tigers.

