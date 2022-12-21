Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia

Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.

Woodring commit to The University of Georgia June of this year just one week after attending a camp at the University of Alabama. He completed his official visit to UGA on December 9th and has not visited with any other team since his commitment.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native is listed as a 3-star prospect and currently measures at 5”10, 165 pounds. According to 247sports, he is currently the 61st ranked player in Louisiana and the top ranked kicker in the class of 2023.

During his junior year at Ascension Episcopal Highschool, Woodring averaged 7.5 points per game and made a career long field goal of 56 yards. He was 43 of 44 on PAT attempts and finished the 2021 season with 82 total points. He was also invited to the Under Armour All-America Game.

Woodring will look to make an immediate impact in the UGA kicking game, given that current Bulldog kicker Jack Podlesney is currently in his senior season.

