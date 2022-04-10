Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Georgia Finishes Last Scrimmage Before G-Day

Photos have been released from Georgia's final closed door scrimmage before G-Day.

It is finally the week that Georgia fans have been waiting for since the Bulldogs last took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium for the National Championship game against Alabama; there is football at the end of the week, as the annual G-Day game takes place Saturday, April 16th. 

The fourth week went just as well as possible, with no major injuries taking place through this week's practices. Getting out of the spring healthy is the biggest concern for Kirby Smart and the coaching staff, as the Bulldogs are already dealing with depth issues thanks to injuries and entries into the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season.

Georgia will hold two more closed-door practices this coming week before taking the field on Saturday, April 16th, inside Sanford Stadium in front of a live crowd and a national television audience broadcast on ESPN 2. 

The G-Day game will mark the end of Georgia's spring practice period and will be the last time that the Bulldogs put on the pads until late July and early August, when they will officially begin fall camp.

