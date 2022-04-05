Georgia is under a week away from its G-Day game, which means spring practice is coming to a close.

Georgia is now through three weeks of spring practice and is quickly approaching the end of the spring. The annual G-Day game is just eleven days away, which will mark the end of Georgia's spring practice period; it will also give fans and media alike their first viewing of the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs in an 11-on-11 game-like environment.

Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.

Week three saw some questions answered for Georgia as they embark on an offseason in which they will focus on replacing 24 players who departed after winning a national championship last January, sixteen of those twenty-four entered the NFL Draft, while the remaining eight left via the transfer portal. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is one of the players who seems to be answering some questions following Georgia's first scrimmage this past weekend.

According to sources in attendance during Georgia's first spring practice scrimmage, Blaylock burst back onto the scene with multiple touchdown grabs including one for 40+ yards and a score down the middle of the field. - Brooks Austin

Blaylock is one of several players who will be looking to take a step up in 2022 as Georgia tries to fill the void of George Pickens, who left for the NFL Draft, along with Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama.

Georgia has five practices remaining before being broadcast live on national television on ESPN2 for G-Day.

