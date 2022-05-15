Georgia wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell, had a huge year during his true freshman season and could very well have a breakout season during his second year with the Bulldogs.

Georgia fell victim to the injury bug last season and more specifically the Bulldog's wide receiver room battled injuries for the majority of the year. As a result, younger players were provided the opportunity to display their talents on Saturdays with one of those being Adonai Mitchell. The young wide receiver, who was a true freshman at the time, quickly became a significant piece of Georgia's offense and it has set him up to have a breakout sophomore campaign potentially.

Mitchell made a countless number of plays for the Bulldogs last season, but his biggest came during the National Championship game when he went over the top of the Alabama defender to reel in a 40-yard touchdown reception to give Georgia the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Now heading into his second season with the Bulldogs, Mitchell has a lot of momentum to build off of. He concluded the 2021 season with 29 receptions, 426 yards, and 4 touchdowns while appearing in 12 games. While he did experience some growing pains as a freshman, Mitchell also accumulated a lot of valuable in-game experience which is a major plus going into the 2022 season.

Aside from losing both George Pickens to the NFL draft and Jermaine Burton to the transfer portal, the Bulldogs bring back a lot of talent to their receiving room. Mitchell carries a great frame for a wide receiver with great height and length which allows him to succeed as a deep threat but can also do a little bit of everything when he lines up out wide.

Georgia boasted a very efficient offense last season as they averaged 37.4 points per game and they will look to build off of that in the upcoming season. They possess a lot of offensive weapons that certainly make for a potent offensive game, and Mitchell will certainly be a player who the Bulldogs will look to help create big plays this next season.

Mitchell now has the experience and has also proven he can come up big in clutch moments as well. With the combination of all of those things, it pinpoints Mitchell as a player who could have a breakout year in 2022 and staple himself in as one of the Bulldog's best wide receivers.

