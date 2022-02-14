Latest Projections for 2022 Say Georgia is Reloading, Not Rebuilding

Coming off a national title that has seen a school-record 14 starters invited to the NFL Combine, Georgia seems to be reloading according to ESPN's SP+ rankings.

Early offseason predictions don't mean much unless you were paying attention all offseason leading into 2021 when the majority of the statistical models pointed towards Georgia being one of the best teams in the country.

Well, they were. The Bulldogs went on to win their first national title in 41 years and did so behind a defense that was historically great and an offense that finished inside the top ten in efficiency.

So, last offseason, everyone was saying yet again "this could be Georgia's year." It was.

But what about 2022? Could it be Georgia's year again? Well, the same ESPN SP+ rankings that claimed Georgia as the No. 1 team back in Week 4 of the regular season, has placed the Bulldogs at No. 2 on their preliminary projections.

Top-10:

Ohio State Georgia Alabama Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Tennessee Wisconsin

Some Georgia fans will be flummoxed to see a statistical model based on returning production, recruiting rankings, and championship pedigree favor the Bulldogs over the Crimson Tide. After all, Nick Saban's squad does return quarterback Bryce Young and EDGE Will Anderson, who are arguably the two best players in college football in 2022.

However, the biggest surprise to most will be to see the name Tennessee listed among the Top-10 teams in the country. Josh Heupel's first season in Knoxville, Tennessee resulted in a (7-6) record with an offense that produced 475 yards of total offense per game, scoring 39.3 points per (9th in FBS).

