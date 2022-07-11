The NIL space has made college athletes more accessible to fans than ever before, and it appears that the Georgia fanbase is about to get that much closer to their favorite athletes.

Offensive linemen Tate Ratledge took to Twitter late Sunday night to tease a potential announcement. Ratledge announced that he and tight end Ryland Goede are working on a podcast that could spotlight current Bulldogs and needs help coming up with a name.

Several athletes around college football ventured into the podcasting space during the 2021 season. Most notably, multiple Notre Dame players started a weekly show called "Inside The Garage," where they broke down life as a collegiate athlete. They ultimately partnered with The Volume Sports, a sports media company founded by Colin Cowherd.

While breaking into the podcasting space is difficult, it appears Ratledge and Goede have adapted to a sure-fire business model. The pairing will have a large enough target audience to make a show a potential lucrative success; after all, every Georgia fan wants to hear what goes on behind the scenes during the season.

They could opt to bring on another host. Of course, many would love to see someone akin to quarterback Stetson Bennett, but several other options could engage viewers. For example, tight end Brock Bowers has ventured into the NIL space, and bringing on one of the best tight ends in college football couldn't hurt their branding.

We can endlessly speculate about what a Georgia podcast could look like. Still, the bottom line is that we continue to get more insight into what has traditionally been a tight-lipped program. Head coach Kirby Smart has been very diplomatic about how information is presented to the media.

However, in the new age of NIL, programs are beginning to sacrifice some of that treasured privacy. So while coaches may secretly resent some of the recent developments, fans can get to know their favorite players better.

Several Georgia players recently hosted a youth camp at Kennesaw Mountain High School. The "Camp With The Champs" event featured Goede, Bowers, tight end Brett Seither, safety Dan Jackson, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The event was a success, with kids posing for photos with some of their favorite players and the players profiting in return. The NIL space created some turbulence within the coaching and recruiting world, but one thing is undeniable; the access fans have to their idols is unparalleled and ultimately makes the spot more engaging.

