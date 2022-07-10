Where did elite 2023 linebacker decide he'll be playing collegiate football at next fall.

A busy July continues for the University of Georgia, as Raylen Wilson has announced his college decision.

Following a decommitment from the University of Michigan, the inside linebacker out of Tallahassee, Florida, is taking himself back off the open market after committing to the University of Georgia.

Wilson is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound linebacker, from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee is the No. 17 overall player in Florida and the No. 5 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

After taking official visits to Georgia, Michigan, and Florida, in June, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann ultimately won out in this recruiting battle adding a second inside linebacker to the 2023 class. The Florida native joins a fellow four-star linebacker CJ Allen, the No. 15 player in Georgia and the No. 10 ranked linebacker this cycle, according to 247Sports.

Allen and Wilson are two of an expected three inside linebackers that the Bulldogs could take this cycle. However, with Wilson being the latest domino to fall at the position, attention will shift towards the No. 2 linebacker in the nation Troy Bowles. Bowles put out a top schools list of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, with a decision date set for July 16th.

Georgia now adds its 12th commitment to its 2023 class as a busy summer continues to see spots filled.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.