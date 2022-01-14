REACTION: Georgia Secondary Gets Massive Boost

Starting safety Christopher Smith took to social media to announce his intentions for next season. The senior safety had a decision to make after winning the national championship with Georgia on Monday, Smith could test his future in the NFL, or return to college for another season, thanks to the free year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Smith ultimately decided on Friday afternoon that it would be in his best interest to return for another season in Athens.

Saying:

"I want to start by saying that I am very blessed to be in the position I am in today. The past few years have been some of the best years of my life. None of this would have been possible without the love and unwavering support of my family coaches, and teammates. I am extremely grateful. This year was nothing short of amazing. With that being said... I have decided to return to The University of Georgia for my last year of eligibility."

Smith's return for Georgia makes him the first draft-eligible player on Georgia's roster to return for another season even after winning the national championship, something a strong majority of the team agreed would finish the business that they set out for this time last season using the "Unfinished Business" trend as their motto.

Smith's return guarantees that Georgia will not have to worry too much about being even younger in the secondary than they were in 2021 at cornerback. Smith started in 11 games this past season, taking him to 16 total starts in a Georgia uniform after breaking out in 2020 due to the injury to Richard LeCounte halfway through the shortened 2020 season.

Smith will bring leadership, experience, and positional versatility to a secondary that is still awaiting the decisions of fellow starting safety Lewis Cine, and Tykee Smith. Christopher Smith brings the ability to play at the STAR position for Georgia. Smith got experience against Tennessee this past season when Kirby Smart decided to bench Latavious Brini in favor of Smith moving down to STAR with Dan Jackson taking over at safety for that game.

It's not just the leadership from Smith either. Over his 16 starts, he's grown into the ball-hawking caliber of centerfield defender like his predecessor before him in LeCounte. He made two of the season's biggest interceptions. A pick-six against Clemson in the season opener and the first of two interceptions against Bryce Young in the National Championship.

