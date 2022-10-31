Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update during his latest press conference and announced that starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith is doubtful this week. A tough break for the Bulldogs' defense with Tennessee coming to town on Saturday.

Smith was taken out of the game against Florida on Saturday due to a shoulder injury and did not return. It has been reported that Smith is dealing with a pectoral strain. Smart said, "His availability does not look good."

Georgia's senior edge rusher is currently leading the team in sacks with three on the season and also has seven tackles for loss on the season, but it's not just Smith who is banged up, several outside linebackers for Georgia are dealing with injuries. Chazz Chambliss is dealing with a hamstring injury following the Florida game and freshman Darris Smith is out with an injury as well, according to Smart. The depth chart is thinning out quickly for Georgia at that spot.

Tennessee ranks at the top in nearly every single offensive statistic and Saturday will be a tough challenge for Georgia's defense. Now without Smith, who is not only a major contributor on the field but a voice of reason and leader for the Bulldog's defense, doesn't help the cause.

The Bulldogs just recently got back Jalen Carter on the defensive line after he was sidelined for several weeks due to an MCL sprain and now another pass rusher and now another one goes down. Injuries are unfortunately part of the game and they're hitting Georgia at a rough time with their toughest stretch of the schedule coming up.

A potential timetable for Smith's return was not provided but with the odds of him playing against Tennessee looking slim, Georgia has some things they need to figure out before 3:30 PM on Saturday.

It's the biggest game of Georgia's season coming up and now they will have to find a way to get through the weekend with a win without one of their best defensive payers.

