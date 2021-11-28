JUST IN: Lincoln Riley Leaving OU for USC

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    REPORT: Lincoln Riley Leaving OU for USC

    Lincoln Riley is reportedly leaving OU for USC.
    Current Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley is expected to be leaving the Sooner state for a project elsewhere. There are multiple reports out now that the well-regarded offensive mind is taking the vacant head coaching job at the University of Southern California, first reported by Pete Thamel.

    The reports come just 24 hours after Oklahoma's loss on the road in the regular-season finale to in-state rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners lost 37-33, falling just short of converting on a fourth and long; freshman quarterback Caleb Williams came just five yards short of the sticks as he scrambled out of the pocket trying to pick up the first down with his legs as the clock was running.

    Riley finished his fifth year overall as a head coach after taking the job with the Sooners back in 2017 after legendary coach Bob Stoops stepped down from his position. Riley was on staff with Stoops as his offensive coordinator for two seasons before getting promoted to the head job.

    After going 54-8 as the Oklahoma head coach, he is finalizing a deal with USC to fill their vacant job opening after the Trojans fired former head coach Clay Helton earlier this season. USC finished 4-7 in 2021 and will need a complete rebuilding continuing their fall from grace in the early 2000s.

    Riley's departure is a massive one as Oklahoma is considered one of the top jobs in America, and with a pending move to the SEC for Oklahoma and rival Texas, it will make Norman an even bigger destination.

