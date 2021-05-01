Richard LeCounte Drafted by the Cleveland Browns

Georgia Safety Richard LeCounte is now a Cleveland Brown. He was selected in the fifth round

One of the most beloved Georgia players in recent memory, Richard LeCounte has found a new home in the NFL. During his four-year career for the Dawgs, LeCounte took the field 43 times, recording 176 tackles, four forced fumbles, and eight interceptions. Starting at safety for three years, LeCounte was a leader for Georgia from an early point in his career. Throughout his time at Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart praised LeCounte’s physicality and his instincts at the safety position.

A US Army All-American prospect LeCounte was an early enrollee at Georgia during the 2017 season. He played in 10 games that year. It was obvious that even as a freshman, the Liberty County native would have a stellar career for the Dawgs.

As a sophomore, LeCounte entered into a starting role for the Dawgs defense. He made the transition look easy, as he was the leading tackler for Georgia that year with 74 total tackles. His 32-yard fumble return against Florida that year set up an early touchdown in the Bulldog’s win over the Gators. During the 2019 season, he followed up his breakout sophomore performance leading the SEC in fumbles recovered and coming second in the conference in interceptions.

LeCounte entered the 2020 season on the watch list for several defensive awards and was named to the preseason All-SEC team. He was on pace to have another outstanding year for the Dawgs before he suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident on October 31st, 2020. Unable to play for the remainder of the regular season, LeCounte’s return on the final play of the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati was one of the most poignant moments of the season.

LeCounte declared for the draft following the Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati, joining his fellow defensive backs Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Mark Webb, and DJ Daniel. Georgia fans are looking forward to seeing Richard LeCounte excel in the NFL and hoping that Chris Smith and Lewis Cine make the same impact LeCounte did.

