What a 12 hours it has been for former Texas Commit, turned Louisville commit, and now Texas A&M commit Rueben Owens. Owens announced Wednesday that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals in the aftermath of head coach Marcus Satterfield taking the job at Cincinnati.

Now, just hours later, Rueben Owens is back off the board, committing to the Texas A&M Aggies the same day he de-committed. We are still two weeks from early national signing day, so there are plenty of fireworks left to go off in all likelihood. Georgia is still in heavy pursuit of another flip target in the form of in-state legacy running back Justice Haynes.

Haynes was in town for the matchup against Tennessee but has been a commit alongside fellow Peachstate five-star Caleb Downs since mid-July. Georgia running back coach Dell McGee is one of the nation's best position coaches, certainly a prime candidate for the title of "best running backs coach in America." He has a current commit in the form of Roderick Robinson, but surely there's still something up the leave of one of the sport's premier recruiters.

2023 Georgia Commits

CJ Allen, LB

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

