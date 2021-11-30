BREAKING RyQueze McEdlerry Commits to Georgia

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    RyQueze McEdlerry Commits to Georgia

    RyQueze McElderry, a 2023 offensive lineman from the state of Alabama has committed to the University of Georgia.
    Ryqueze McElderry, a 2023 offensive lineman from the state of Alabama has committed to the University of Georgia. 

    McElderry a 6'3, 340-pound offensive lineman from Anniston, Alabama. This is typically Crimson Tide territory, but Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke and Kirby Smart pulled McElderry out. 

    He's a road grader in the run game that projects as an offensive guard, or even potentially a center. 

    SI All American first laid eyes on McElderry in February of 2020 at DexPReps camp in Birmingham, Alabama. McElderry stood out that day in 1on1s, but the lasting impression John Garcia Jr. and I had leaving was how a freshman had size 18 cleats on his feet and was somehow still moving well. 

    Here's a look at RyQueze McElderry's Junior Highlights: 

    It's still really early in the process for McElderry, considering we are a year away from early national signing day for the big junior offensive lineman. Though he seems rather locked into his decision to play for Georiga.

    2023 Commits: 

    • Marcus Washington, DB
    • Pearce Spurlin, TE
    • Raymond Cottrell, WR
    • Daquayvious Sorey, WR
    • Bo Hughley, OL
    • Kayin Lee, DB
    • RyQueze McEdlerry, OL
    • Seven Cloud, DT

