Samuel M'Pemba is one of the top edge rushers on the board in the 2023 class, he's just narrowed down his recruitment.

Samuel M'Pemba is one of the top remaining edge rushers still available this cycle. The Missouri native has made a name for himself at IMG Academy down in Bradenton, Florida, a place that Georgia fans know well due to its history of producing elite talent, some of which has benefitted Georgia in recent years.

The five-star edge rusher made a list of his top seven schools via social media Friday evening. Georgia is in the IMG product's top seven, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Alabama, and Tennessee.

M'Pemba ranks as a consensus five-star prospect among all recruiting services, which also has him as a consensus top-10 player in the country.

Here's what SI All American Analyst Brooks Austin had to say about M'Pemba as a prospect:

"Watching Samuel M'Pemba go from 'Perhaps he's an Offensive Weapon out of the slot', to 'Perhaps he's going to be an EDGE' to 'Holy crap, he's a polished edge rusher' in what seemed like an 18-month period. He's done everything at IMG Academy from catch touchdown passes and interceptions, to sacking the quarterback. When you watch his latest tape, however, you see a freakishly bendy edge rusher who can get after the passer in a variety of ways. He's got a serious shot at a top-5 overall evaluation in the 2023 class. He's expected to work mostly as an edge defender his senior season and will likely see tremendous success given the offseason development."

With just seven schools left in the mix, Georgia is right at the forefront after receiving a sudden unofficial visit from the edge rusher this past June. The recent unofficial visit made it his second so far, the first being last April. The Volunteers were the only other school to host M'Pemba on a visit so far this summer.

