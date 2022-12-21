Skip to main content

Samuel M'Pemba Signs With Georgia

Edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.

M’Pemba was officially offered in August of 2020 and attended multiple visits with the Bulldogs before deciding to commit to the University of Georgia in early December of this year. He attended his official visit in Athens the weekend of the Georgia vs Tennessee game.

The St. Louis, Missouri native is currently listed as a 4-star prospect and measures at 6”3, 240 pounds. According to 247sports, he is currently ranked the 66th highest player in his class and is the 15th ranked player from the State of Florida.

Much of M’Pemba’s family has West African ties, so he originally grew up playing soccer before ending up at IMG Academy in Florida to play football. M’Pemba’s multi-sport background allows for his incredible athleticism to make up for what he may lack in experience at times, given that he has been forced to learn numerous positions in such a small amount of time.

At IMG Academy, M’Pemba was asked to juggle between playing linebacker and defensive end while also playing some tight end on the offensive side of the ball. His athletic accomplishments on the field earned him a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game as well.

