Saturday Showed Biggest Change in 2021

A year ago, if Georgia's offense was stalling out that typically meant disaster for this football program. Now, they still manage to win in a convincing fashion.

Georgia was outgained and had fewer first downs than a football team that they beat by 27 points on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times, including two red-zone interceptions and they still managed to leave the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party with another convincing win over an SEC opponent. But how?

Defense and situational football.

It's the biggest difference in this program than a year ago. When the offense stalled against Alabama in the third quarter, Georgia watched Alabama score 21 unanswered points. This season, when Stetson Bennett has a football game where he completes 10 of 19 for 161 yards and throws two interceptions, Georgia's defense came through in a major way.

Three turnovers — a fumble recovery and two interceptions — resulted in 21 unanswered points of their own in less than 2-minutes of game time.

Stetson Bennett has had arguably two bad starts as a starting quarterback. One against the Alabama Crimson Tide a year ago and Saturday against Florida.

A year ago, two redzone interceptions and a rather stagnant offense for most of the game would have likely crippled this Georgia football team. In 2021, their defense just grabs the reigns and takes over.

This team will win because of this defense on Saturdays, and you know what? That's okay. It doesn't have to always be about 50 point offenses, even though that's what it has been for the better part of the last decade.

