Updates - Georgia's First Spring Scrimmage

Georgia football begins their first scrimmage Saturday inside of Sanford Stadium. Stay tuned in as we bring you updates on the action.

Football fields in college football were essentially were quiet last spring. The overwhelming majority of football programs across the country went without a vital evaluation and development period normally on the calendar.

Now, Georgia is more than halfway through its 2021 spring practice schedule ahead of a highly anticipated fall season ahead.

Saturday, Georgia will have its first of three spring scrimmages inside Sanford Stadium. Practice is not open to the media, however, we will be providing updates from the scrimmage as they come in from sources.

What to Expect

Typically, a Saturday scrimmage during spring practice will include team stretching, individual work with the position coaches to get warmed up and jump straight to competition periods.

There will be 1-on-1s between offensive and defensive linemen, cornerbacks and wide receivers, and linebackers and running backs before continuing to work the way up to full 11-on-11 scrimmage play.

Fast. Physical. Competitive.

Preview

Today's practice is expected to take place in front of the families of the players only according to sources. Practice is expected to begin around noon inside of Sanford Stadium.

There's been a heavy rotation at almost every position group on the team. According to sources, the coaching staff is rotating younger players in spurts to allow them looks with and against the 1's group.

Defensive back will be the group to watch closely today, as well as the wide receiver group. Georgia has room on its roster to make additions via the transfer portal, and these scrimmages will go a long way in identifying their areas of need.

Injury Report

WR, George Pickens (OUT)

WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT)

RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT)

LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT)

OL, Micah Morris (OUT)

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Limited)*

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Limited)*

LB, Trezman Marshall (Limited)*

*According to sources, these players have been in a non contact jersey, and a limited participant at practice during spring.

