Update: Key Position Battles in Camp

After two weeks of spring practice there are still key positions up for the taking on the Bulldog roster.

Georgia suffered yet another injury on Tuesday afternoon as sophomore wide receiver Jermaine Burton hyperextended his knee, and though he is expected to make a full recovery by the summertime, his spring practice has ended.

Compound that with wide receiver George Pickens out indefinitely with a torn ACL, and you've got yourself some new positions battles this spring at positions you entered the spring having thought were sealed up.

It should be noted that nothing replaces game-action football. Georgia will hold two scrimmages before spring practice concludes on Saturday, April 17th with G-Day.

Here are a few of the key positions up for grabs and who will ultimately fight for a job this spring.

X Receiver: Jackson Meeks, Justin Robinson, and Adonai Mitchell

With Pickens out indefinitely and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint limited at practice recovery from his ankle injury, that leaves an extremely young core of receivers battling it out this spring for the role as the true X-Receiver this fall.

Justin Robinson's name gets vaulted to the front of the line considering the circumstances. Remember, Georgia saw Tommy Bush, Trey Blount, Makiya Tongue, and Matt Landers, all hit the transfer portal this spring.

Making Robinson the lone "veteran" on the active roster at the moment.

Freshman WR Adonai Mitchell has flashed throughout camp this spring according to sources and could very well earn himself some playing time because of it.

Z Receiver: Jaylen Johnson, Demetris Robertson, Kearis Jackson

With Burton's burst onto the scene a year ago, more veteran players like Kearis Jackson, Jaylen Johnson, and Demetris Robertson were allocated to different roles. Jackson was moved into the slot and asked to be more of a playmaker after the catch, whereas Demetris Robertson saw his playing time diminish a bit as the season wore on.

Now, with Burton being out this spring, Monken will have to either move Jackson outside or give the veteran in Robertson the run this spring until Burton returns.

QB2: Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck

Entering spring practice, it was clear that this football team was going to be lead by JT Daniels at the quarterback position. Though that didn't stop everyone from wanting to know who's going to win that backup quarterback spot between 2020 QB signee, Carson Beck and freshman enrollee Brock Vandagriff.

As of now, there's been plenty of positives coming out of camp about both. Carson Beck has always made good decisions with football, but this spring sources indicate that he's really elevated to another level.

CB2: Nyland Green, Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Kelee Ringo is presumably going to win one of the two vacant corner positions for Georgia.

Leaving an absolute dog fight between corners Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Nyland Green. According to sources, all three have rotated with the first and second groups at times during the spring.

Speed has all of the experience and physical abilities in the world, at 6'3, 211 pounds he's one of the more impressive athletes on campus in Athens. Speed has played well this spring, consistently rotating in with the first group.

Jalen Kimber is the technician of the bunch. Always in the right place at the right time, along with above-average testing measurables in terms of short-area quickness and top-end speed.

Then there's Nyland Green. A truly special talent that's rather raw as a true freshman. They have been testing him, asking him to compete on a daily basis, and he's answered the bell according to sources. A very bright future for the young corner.

