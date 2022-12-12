SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday

An overwhelmingly positive season for South Carolina has gotten rocky as they - like all teams around the country - deal with ramifications of the Transfer Portal.

South Carolina finished their regular season campaign by; smashing then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 and taking down in-state rival Clemson for the first time since 2013.

Since then, the Gamecocks have been dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. TE Jaheim Bell and RB MarShawn Lloyd have both entered the Portal; Bell announced he was transferring to Florida State on Monday.

Reports also surfaced Monday that Lloyd, a former 5-star recruit, has entered his name in the Transfer Portal.

Georgia will almost assuredly go after Lloyd, a running back they missed on initially in 2019.

Combined, Bell and Lloyd accounted for 1,241 yards - or roughly 27% of South Carolina’s total offense - on the season. Lloyd, who played his first full season after tearing his ACL in 2020, was second on South Carolina in scoring, punching the ball in the end zone 11 times in 2022.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are still awaiting the decision of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who could turn pro following their Gator Bowl matchup with Notre Dame on Dec. 30, but today is more about the Portal.

A year after hitting big in the Transfer Portal by snagging Rattler, the Gamecocks are on the opposite side of the equation early on in the process.

South Carolina shocked many by finishing third in the East after being picked to finish fifth at SEC Media Days, but that positive momentum could be quelled by an exodus of star players.

Welcome to the Transfer Portal Era.

