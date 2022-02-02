BREAKING: Shemar Stewart Makes College Decision

Shemar Stewart Signs With Texas A&M
Although Kirby Smart and company gave it their best shot, Georgia has come up short in the recruitment of Shemar Stewart. The talented defensive line prospect committed and signed with the Aggies of Texas A&M on National Signing Day.
Although Stewart going to A&M is a loss, Georgia recruited very well for the defensive line in 2022, raking in 4 of the SI99s top Defensive line and Edge rushing prospects, as well as Defensive Lineman Christian Miller.
Georiga did a plenty good enough job landing the front seven class they did:
- Mykel Williams, EDGE/DE
- Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE
- Christen Miller, DL
- Bear Alexander, DL
- Shone Washington DL
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Darris Smith, EDGE
As signing day comes to a close, Georgia will be in the mix for the
Read More
2022 Recruiting Class
- Malaki Starks, S
- Daylen Everette, DB
- Earnest Greene, OL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Chandler Smith, WR
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Aliou Bah, OL
- Shone Washington, DT
- Jacob Hood, OL
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Brett Thorson, P
- Bear Alexander, DT
- Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*
- Julian Humphrey, CB*
- Drew Bobo, OL*
- Cole Speer, WR*
- Branson Robinson, RB*
- Jahiem Singletary, CB*
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Andrew Paul, RB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
You Might Also Like:
- Scouting Notebook: What We Learned About UGAs Future at All-American Bowl
- Georgia Offense Key to Success is Spreading The Wealth
- Todd Hartley Recognized as Tight End Coach of the Year
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.