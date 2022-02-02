BREAKING: Shemar Stewart Makes College Decision

Skip to main content

Shemar Stewart Signs With Texas A&M

One of the top Remaining Defensive Line Targets is Off the Board for the Class of 2022.

Although Kirby Smart and company gave it their best shot, Georgia has come up short in the recruitment of Shemar Stewart. The talented defensive line prospect committed and signed with the Aggies of Texas A&M on National Signing Day.

Although Stewart going to A&M is a loss, Georgia recruited very well for the defensive line in 2022, raking in 4 of the SI99s top Defensive line and Edge rushing prospects, as well as Defensive Lineman Christian Miller.

Georiga did a plenty good enough job landing the front seven class they did: 

  • Mykel Williams, EDGE/DE
  • Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE
  • Christen Miller, DL
  • Bear Alexander, DL
  • Shone Washington DL
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Darris Smith, EDGE

As signing day comes to a close, Georgia will be in the mix for the 

2022 Recruiting Class

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT
  • Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*
  • Julian Humphrey, CB*
  • Drew Bobo, OL*
  • Cole Speer, WR*
  • Branson Robinson, RB*
  • Jahiem Singletary, CB*
  • Dillon Bell, WR
  • Andrew Paul, RB
  • Darris Smith, EDGE

