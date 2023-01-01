Sights and Sounds From a Wild Finish in Georgia vs Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama.
That could not be any further from the truth this year. TCU and Michigan were in a track meet it seemed for a grand total of 1015 yards between the two, and Ohio State and Georgia was a down-to-the-wire sweat-fest in Atlanta.
We have all the sights and sounds from the 42 to 41 Georgia win over Ohio State.
