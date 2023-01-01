Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds From a Wild Finish in Georgia vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs toppled the Ohio State Buckeyes 42 to 41 in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl. We have all the sites and sounds from what was a wild finish in Atlanta.

The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. 

That could not be any further from the truth this year. TCU and Michigan were in a track meet it seemed for a grand total of 1015 yards between the two, and Ohio State and Georgia was a down-to-the-wire sweat-fest in Atlanta. 

We have all the sights and sounds from the 42 to 41 Georgia win over Ohio State. 

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Branson Robinson

RB, Branson Robinson

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kenny McIntosh

RB, Kendall Milton

RB, Kendall Milton

OL, Broderick Jones

OL, Broderick Jones

OL, Amarius Mims

OL, Amarius Mims

OL, Tate Ratledge

OL, Tate Ratledge

OL, Tate Ratledge

OL, Tate Ratledge

OL, Broderick Jones

OL, Broderick Jones

DL Coach, Tray Scott

DL Coach, Tray Scott

DE, Mykel Williams

DE, Mykel Williams

OT, Broderick Jones

OT, Broderick Jones

DB, Javon Bullard

DB, Javon Bullard

HC, Kirby Smart

HC, Kirby Smart

HC, Kirby Smart

HC, Kirby Smart

HC, Kirby Smart

HC, Kirby Smart

LB, CJ Allen

LB, CJ Allen

DB, AJ Harris

DB, AJ Harris

David Cooper

David Cooper

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

Safety, Malaki Starks

QB, Stetson Bennett

QB, Stetson Bennett

QB, Stetson Bennett

QB, Stetson Bennett

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Smael Mondon

LB, Smael Mondon

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Smael Mondon

LB, Smael Mondon

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

LB, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

TE, Darnell Washington

TE, Darnell Washington

TE, Brock Bowers

TE, Brock Bowers

S, David Daniel

S, David Daniel

Jah Jarrett

Jah Jarrett

Jah Jarrett

Jah Jarrett

TE, Ryland Goede

TE, Ryland Goede

TE, Ryland Goede

TE, Ryland Goede

3M6A0107
3M6A0092
3M6A0080
3M6A0079
Lawson Luckie

Lawson Luckie

Tyler Williams

Tyler Williams

Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

Arian Smith

Arian Smith

Todd Monken

Todd Monken

Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp

Chris Smith

Chris Smith

Jamon Dumas Johnson

Jamon Dumas Johnson

Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

Tykee Smith

Tykee Smith

Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

USATSI_19708304
