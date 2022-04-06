Skip to main content

Smart Raises The Big Question With Jalen Carter

What is Smart looking for from Jalen Carter this offseason?

After the losses of Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, and Travon Walker, there are some big shoes to fill in the defensive line room in the season ahead. After two seasons of shining amongst those guys, no one seems more destined to take on the mantle than defensive tackle Jalen Carter. 

Carter is already garnering serious attention from the NFL as he reaches the end of his potentially final spring in Athens, as the junior defensive lineman becomes draft-eligible at the end of the 2022 season. In the leadup to what's shaping up to be a historic 2022 NFL Draft for the Georgia Football program, where the Bulldogs could break the program record for most players taken in the Draft for the third year in a row, some believe that the best player from Georgia's roster a season ago isn't even on the board. 

"They could have as many as three first-round draft picks on the defensive line that we saw today, and the best one of them all (Jalen Carter) has to go back to school this year." 

- Daniel Jeremiah 

High praise for Carter after spending his first two seasons coming off the bench due to playing behind a stacked defensive line room. Despite the high praise, Smart is still raising questions about what is to come from the Apopka, Florida, native in 2022. 

"It’s a matter of can he play with maximum intensity and sustain. We need him to play more snaps this year. Can he do that? Can he go through offseason workouts and gets to where Travon was. Devonte Wyatt was able to play so many snaps because he was in such great shape.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is no question when it comes to the talent of Carter. Still, if he cannot stay on the field consistently and be a three-down lineman for Georgia, it could see his name fall down draft boards in his junior season if conditioning is an issue. An overall valid point from Smart, who is known for using the press to challenge his players publicly. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220402_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0112-X4
News

Ladd McConkey Gunning For Z-Receiver Spot After Breakout Season

By Harrison Reno1 hour ago
220402_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0376-X4
News

Smart Says Stetson Bennett is Playing His "Best Football"

By Harrison Reno14 hours ago
220401_mlm_fb_practice_0126-X4
News

LOOK: Georgia Passes Mid-Way Point of Spring Practice

By Harrison Reno15 hours ago
220317_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0223-L
News

Three Questions Left to Be Answered This Spring for Georgia

By Brooks Austin23 hours ago
16EF64E0-5C94-4635-A712-AE8034B375C0
News

Georgia's 1-2 Punch at Running Back Flashing During Spring Practice

By Harrison RenoApr 4, 2022
220401_mlm_fb_practice_0184-L
News

WATCH: Bryan McClendon Mic'd Up at Practice

By Jonathan WilliamsApr 4, 2022
DCB2C3C0-31C4-442F-927C-644DD32D05F7
News

REPORT: Former UGA DB Daran Branch Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal Again

By Harrison RenoApr 4, 2022
16F6DC6C-F8FF-4AA9-9279-F1EAB6C668EA
Recruiting

WATCH: No. 1 QB in 2024 Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia

By Brooks AustinApr 4, 2022