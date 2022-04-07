Smart's Comments Reveal Last Evolution of Stetson Bennett's Game

As Kirby Smart addressed the media this week, he revealed an evolution of Stetson Bennett's game that could elevate this Georgia offense even further.

Stetson Bennett being the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia did not come without the overcoming of adversities. Being a walk-on turned starter, overcoming several more talented prospects on the way to doing so didn't come without controversy either.

Though even amidst the triumph, even amidst a national title run, Stetson Bennett raised the heart rate and blood pressure of supporters of the beloved Bulldog program everywhere. It wasn't just the scrambling or the frantic at times style of play. It was more than that.

It was the fact that at any moment in time, he could make a completely asinine play. It was the interceptions in the SEC championship game, one play of him doing too much and another that was rather inexcusable.

The great thing for Georgia in 2021, was that even when Bennett was consistently making those dreaded mistakes, they were able to get away with them. Against Florida when Bennett had arguably his worst game of the season, the defense practically provided 14 points on two turnovers.

It was when Bennett avoided those negative plays, that's when Georgia's offense was virtually unstoppable.

All of those guys have done a tremendous job. Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage. He has been really consistent here in the spring and he has been really comfortable. When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to. He makes a good throw or he runs the ball and those are two positive things that Stetson has done. He has been really consistent this spring doing that. He does not have the snafus that we used to have just because he tried to force the ball-he hasn’t done that. The other two guys have gotten a lot of work with the ones and twos. I am really pleased with both of those guys are. It is just amazing how far they have come from this time last year to right now. It is like, ‘oh my gosh!’ Brock (Vandergriff) probably even further because he was a little younger. Carson (Beck) did get that COVID spring. They are both really in their second spring but they have come so far. I love getting to watch them play with both of those groups because you see their strengths when they get to go with those groups. They are in a really good position at that position and each one of them has developed.

"He hasn't forced the ball, he hasn't done that." Part of the reason Georgia fans lamented Bennett as long as they did wasn't the mere fact that he was playing over "higher rated players," it was the possibility for him to unravel in a matter of minutes.

If that factor has truly been eliminated, as Smart alluded to, Georgia's offensive capabilities could be limitless in 2022.

