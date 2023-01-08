SoFi Stadium Prohibits Tailgating for National Championship

College football is a sport like no other, full of numerous unique traditions. Traditions like marching bands, live mascots, fight songs, and many others make it one of the most popular sports in America and one of the most unique in the world. But patron's of Monday's National Title game will notice one beloved pregame tradition is missing.

Tailgates.

It was recently announced by the CFP that tailgating of any kind in Sofi Stadium's parking lot would be strictly prohibited.

This news spread like wildfire and disgruntled many Georgia and TCU fans before reaching the rest of the college football world. As expected, numerous people were extremely upset and took to twitter to make their feelings known and to even search for alternative places to tailgate.

While Georgia and TCU fans may be shocked by the news of no tailgating, Los Angeles Chargers and Rams fans are quite familiar with the stadium's stringent policy on pregame tailgating. Here is a short list of the numerous rules regarding tailgating from the LA Rams website

Tailgating will not be allowed outside of dedicated tailgating areas.

Tailgating activities will only be allowed within the time period designated by SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Overnight parking or storage of equipment by guests in tailgating areas is prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left overnight will be towed or removed at owner's expense.

All vehicles within tailgating areas must follow any instructions given by SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park personnel.

Guests who fail to abide by SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park personnel may be subject to immediate ejection from Hollywood Park without reimbursement.

The use of tents within parking lot tailgating areas is allowed so long as the tents do not encroach into the marked fire lane. No stakes or through-surface inserts (e.g., tent poles) may be driven into the ground without prior permission.

Portable public address systems are not permitted. Amplified sound systems cannot be used at excessive volumes and playing music with inappropriate language (profanity, slurs, etc.) is prohibited.

The use of megaphones, airhorns, and other noise making devices is prohibited.

While the lack of tailgating may be a massive letdown to patrons of the game, the highly anticipated matchup between Georgia and TCU will certainly be at the front of everyone's minds come kickoff.

