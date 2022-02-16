Jamon Dumas-Johnson Set for a Sophomore Surge

A potential rising star on Georgia's defense, can Jamon Dumas-Johnson make the jump like Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith did before him at inside linebacker?

Since 2017, Georgia has sent seven players to the NFL at the inside linebacker position. Roquan Smith, Natrez Patrick, Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall. It's been a streamline of elite linebackers under the tutelage of Guru Glenn Schuman. Next in line could be Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

One of the major questions heading into the spring as Georgia looks to rebound from the departures of Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker, all three of which are guaranteed Sunday players.

No player looks more ready to take the mantle in the room than rising sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a "My Guy" for SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin coming out of high school in 2021, could be the next big inside linebacker for Georgia destined for a career in the NFL.

A formerly underrated prospect out of high school rated as a three-star according to the 247Sports talent composite rankings, which put him lower than his fellow teammates Xavian Sorey Jr. and Smael Mondon, both were five stars coming out of IMG Academy and Paulding County, respectively.

After spending the 2021 season playing behind the likes of three veteran linebackers, Dumas-Johnson still showed out when given the opportunity late in games when Georgia boasted a big lead over its opponent. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he is another "Standard sized" linebacker on Georgia's roster, but everything else about him screams a star in the making.

The former Baltimore, Maryland, native showed an insane nose for the football not only against the high-level competition in high school in the DMV area, but it translated to his play at the college level. As a potential starting inside backer, the rising sophomore may not have the extra three inches that the NFL usually wants. Still, his athletic build holds up as he can come downhill against the run while also dropping back into coverage, something Georgia needs at the position, an ability to play all three downs, "JDJ" even showed off his ability as a pass rusher, recording two sacks to go along with his twenty-one tackles and an interception.

Dumas-Johnson may not bring the highly touted five-stars of his teammates Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey or a past teammate like Nakobe Dean. Still, when comparing freshmen seasons, the former three-star out of Maryland finished with just four fewer total tackles than Dean did as a freshman.

The only question now for Jamon Dumas-Johnson and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann is whether or not he can make the leap as Dean did in the 2020 season as a sophomore?

