Smael Mondon is the Yin to JDJ's Yang

Sophomore Surge: Smael Mondon

A potential future running mate for Jamon Dumas-Johnson if Georgia decides to pair two rising sophomores at inside linebacker in 2022.

One of the top prospects from Georgia's 2021 recruiting class is now looking at potentially becoming a key contributor in only his second year with the program. Smael Mondon came to Athens with high hopes of continuing Georgia's distinguished tradition at either inside or outside linebacker. 

The Dallas, Georgia, native presents an NFL frame at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, with pure athleticism and speed, making him a perfect future pairing with Jamon Dumas-Johnson, his fellow rising sophomore teammate. 

The former Paulding County star finished his freshman season with 12 total tackles and one sack after playing in all 15 games, mostly on special teams and as a reserve linebacker for Georgia in games where the Bulldogs led by multiple scores.

So what did Brooks Austin have to say about Mondon after watching his tape from his freshman season?

A 6'3, 225-pound freshman that runs like a spooked deer but has some growing to do on the reading of keys. That's Smael Mondon, or as I like to call him, "The Quay Walker to JDJ's Nakobe Dean." Every strong point of JDJ's game, the instincts, the awareness, the block shedding ability... those are all areas of Mondon's game where he needs improvement. On the flip side, Mondon does things on tape that JDJ won't ever be able to do. He's as physically gifted as any backer Georgia's seen, and that athleticism flashed on tape as a freshman. 

