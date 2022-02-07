Skip to main content

SOURCE: Jahmile Addae Number One Target at Miami

Will Georgia defensive back coach Jahmile Addae leave Athens this offseason?

Despite filling both on-field staff openings in the span of the last two weeks, the coaching carousel is not over for the University of Georgia. Sources are now telling SI Dawgs Daily that current Georgia defensive back coach Jahmile Addae is being heavily courted by the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes are coming off the national signing day period, where they signed the highest-ranked recruiting class in the state of Florida, ranking 15th overall according to 247Sport. Under the leadership of new head coach Mario Cristobal, Miami is still taking its time with making hires; most notably, they just announced the hires of both coordinators, almost two months into the Cristobal tenure. Former longtime Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was announced last week while Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving Ann Arbor for the same role,

With a new head coach and two proven coordinators, it looks like Miami is finally making a push to rebuild the program that once was at the top of the proverbial mountain throughout the 1980s and into the early 2000s. Addae is an up-and-coming coach and certainly boasts a really good shot at becoming a head coach within the next five years.

No specifics were revealed about what role Addae will play if he decides to join Cristobal in Miami, but he could likely see a big pay rise along with a promotion. 

