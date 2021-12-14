JUST IN: South Carolina Pulls Off Two Transfer Portal Additions

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    South Carolina Lands Two Transfer Portal Additions

    Did Shane Beamer just land two impact players from the transfer portal?
    Author:

    Not only is former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler leaving Norman, Oklahoma, for Columbia, South Carolina, to join the University of South Carolina, but his teammate Austin Stogner (tight end) will also be joining him.

    The pair of former Sooners' players will be reuniting with former Oklahoma special teams coordinator and now South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

    In a transfer portal class that is already looking to be one of the most loaded portals in recent memory, Rattler was thought to be the best quarterback in the class. Rattler opened the 2021 season as an early Heisman candidate before ending up on the bench behind true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams due to the struggles of Rattler carrying over from his freshman season.

    Many believed that Rattler would return to the west coast after growing up in Arizona. UCLA and Arizona State were just two of the potential schools mentioned of being in the running to land the former Sooners' starting quarterback.

    Joining Rattler will be his tight-end Austin Stogner, who is now reuniting himself with Beamer. Stogner entered the portal following the exit of Lincoln Riley to take the USC head coaching job at the end of the regular season. Stogner caught 14 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season and now will be hoping for more production in Columbia.

