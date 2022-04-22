Ten months after transferring to the University of Georgia, following a standout freshman campaign at LSU, Gilbert is on track to play at the level that many expected of him coming out of high school in Marietta, Ga.

According to sources following the Bulldogs' national championship season, Gilbert returned to the team in January after missing all of the 2021 season due to personal reasons. The once 6-foot-5, 248-pound wide receiver/tight end reported back over 300 pounds, according to head coach Kirby Smart which, with the help of injuries in Georgia's tight end room, moved Gilbert back to the position he played as a freshman in Baton Rouge.

As a recruit, Gilbert was ranked as a five-star prospect, putting him as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 1 tight end in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, all according to 247Sports. Making Gilbert's return to action in front of a live crowd worth the price of admission for those that attended the spring game.

The former five-star prospect did not disappoint as he capped off the Black team's first offensive drive with a tough 16-yard touchdown reception between two defenders, marking Gilbert's first touchdown of the day and both teams overall. Gilbert would find the endzone on a 6-yard touchdown reception later in the game, as Bennett found the big target in the back left corner of the endzone.

Bennett again turned to the redshirt sophomore on the game-winning drive as he connected for a 27-yard reception late in the game, advancing the Black offense to their own 45-yard line. A few plays later, a 25-yard reception to Kearis Jackson would set up kicker Jared Zirkel to kick the game-winning field goal, securing steak and lobster for the Black team with a 26-23 win.

Gilbert's final stat line read three receptions for 49-yards and two touchdowns. Smart was quick to praise Gilbert post-game, “Arik is a really tough, physical player that’s done a good job. I’m more proud of the practices he had leading up to today. Today was a little bit of the icing on the cake. He got some good breaks." Before pointing out some mistakes that the redshirt sophomore made in the process.

"He got a ball that I think Stetson was throwing away that I think he made a good play on but he’s not where he needs to be either. There were two missed assignments where he didn’t block a guy that in the run game that could kill us. We had tackles for loss and we ended up not blocking a guy."

If the progress already made by Gilbert since returning to the team in the winter continues into the fall, Georgia could have another star on their hands at the tight end position. Both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are expected to be full-go come fall camp after missing the spring, making Georgia's tight end room one of the deepest in all of college football.

