Who's next to step up at linebacker? Many are already pointing to sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

One of the biggest questions for Georgia's defense in 2022 will be at inside linebacker. Georgia will replace an almost generationally talented room in 2021 that featured veterans like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall. All three major contributors to Georgia's success against the run and the pass, not to mention all three, could hear their names called by the second day (second and third rounds) of the NFL Draft.

Without a single career start at the position, no one looks to be generating more buzz than sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson. A formerly underrated prospect out of high school rated as a three-star according to the 247Sports talent composite rankings, which put him lower than his fellow teammates Xavian Sorey Jr. and Smael Mondon, both were five stars coming out of IMG Academy and Paulding County, respectively.

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he is another "Standard sized" linebacker on Georgia's roster, but everything else about him screams a star in the making. The Baltimore, Maryland, played sparingly last season, yet in the first game of his career against UAB, he flashed his ability with a 20-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

Like Dean, Johnson shows a true nose for the football, excelling when coming downhill to meet a running back in the backfield. The only question for the young linebacker will be his coverage ability. Georgia wants to play inside linebackers on all three downs, something that Dean made a name for himself early on in his Georgia career.

Judging from his teammates' comments throughout the spring, many believe Dumas-Johnson has what it takes to fill the void at inside linebacker.

“I think Pop is going to be special. I see a lot of resemblance to Quay (Walker) in his game,” - Kendall Milton

